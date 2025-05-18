Government must clarify facts on India-Pak tensions: Dilip Ghosh

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that misleading content around India-Pakistan tensions is creating confusion and stressed the government’s responsibility to present the facts before the world.

“The way content is being created in the country and the world about India-Pakistan tension, people are being confused. It is the government’s responsibility to bring facts to the world, that is why the Prime Minister addressed the nation,” Ghosh said.

He added that any wrong message sent globally should be clarified.

“If any wrong message has gone to the world, then it should be clarified why tensions broke out, why it was stopped, and what role each played. Today, the world has become like a family, everything should be clarified so that there is no misunderstanding in it,” he said.