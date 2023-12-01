Gorkha people in Darjeeling upset over non implementation of PPS

A section of leaders in the Hills, belonging to anti-BJP camp, has started uniting the people against the Central Government led by the BJP over two issues mainly Permanent Political Solution (PPS) related to the Hills and adjoining areas.

The Hill based regional political party leaders, who have been extending support to the BJP candidates for Darjeeling Lok Sabha Polls since 2009, are preparing to formulate a strategy to beat the BJP in the forthcoming LS Polls in 2024. Notably, the Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung, who was with the NDA, has started working separately in association with other regional organisations on the issue of separate state keeping a close watch on the political equation in the national level to formulate election strategy at the last moment.

Not only Mr Gurung, but also a group of political leaders in the Hills were eagerly waiting whether the BJP would introduce any Bills related to issues of the Indian Gorkhas related to Darjeeling in the Parliament. Since there is no ray of hope for two issues, as promised by the BJP before the Lok Sabha Polls in 2019, that group of political leaders have almost decided to go against the BJP. Though the Trinamul Congress at present keeps control over the Hills with the help of the Hill based regional party Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BJPM) under the leadership of Anit Thapa, Chief Executive of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), the Congress has planned to take the Hill people into confidence, keeping an eye on Darjeeling Lok Sabha Polls in 2024. Recently, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury held a meeting with Gorkha leaders in Kalimpong.

Advertisement

Mr Chowdhury also claimed that a new political equation will come up in Darjeeling Lok Sabha segment comprising the plains after a Gorkha leader Binoy Tamang joined my party. Today, Binoy Tamang, in his Press statement, said : It is very unfortunate that the issues of Gorkhas and Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Jalpaiguri Alipurduar areas would not come up in the winter session of Parliament 2023. The Bharatiya Janata Party has insulted the Gorkhas and the citizens of this region though we gave MPs and MLAs since 2009.”