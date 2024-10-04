Golden Jackals face threat from road accidents in East Midnapore

The golden jackal, a critical predator in Bengal’s rural ecosystem, is facing a growing threat from road accidents, particularly in East Midnapore district.

A recent study reveals that 154 golden jackals were killed on a 12-kilometer stretch of highway in Pataspur-I block between 2022 and 2023, signaling an ecological crisis in the region.

The single-lane district highway, designed for a speed limit of 40 kmh, connects two towns but has become a deadly zone for wildlife, especially jackals. These nocturnal animals, active at night when traffic is lighter but often faster, frequently cross the road in search of food and shelter. However, with increasing human encroachment and habitat destruction, they are being pushed closer to dangerous roadways.

Mrinmay Mandal, a local schoolteacher who commutes along this highway, described witnessing a surge in jackal fatalities. “I frequently see the bodies of jackals in the same spots along the road. It’s become much more common recently,” Mr Mandal said.

Curiously, such incidents are not observed on nearby rural roads, suggesting that specific conditions tied to this highway are contributing to the fatalities.

According to Mr Mandal, who led the study, habitat destruction is at the core of this growing problem. Golden jackals typically thrive in natural habitats like wetlands, riverbanks, and isolated ponds in agricultural areas. However, these ecosystems are being rapidly converted into farmland and commercial fisheries, leaving jackals with fewer places to forage or rest.

“The conversion of wetlands and barren lands into agricultural fields has drastically reduced the jackals’ natural habitats,” explained Mr Mandal. “As a result, the jackals are moving toward roads, where they are often struck by speeding vehicles.”

The study identified a strong correlation between land-use changes and jackal fatalities. Most deaths occurred in areas where agricultural land lies between human settlements and local markets, forcing the jackals to cross the road. The loss of these key habitats, especially wetlands, has disrupted the natural balance, leaving the animals more vulnerable.

The implications of these deaths go beyond the loss of individual animals. Golden jackals play a vital role in controlling small mammal populations, maintaining the local ecological balance. Their decline threatens to disrupt the region’s food web, with potentially far-reaching consequences for biodiversity. Mr Mandal pointed to noticeable shifts in the ecology of the Keleghai river basin, a key area affected by the decline in jackal numbers.

“This is not just about losing a species,” said Mr Mandal. “We’re seeing the entire ecosystem being thrown off balance. The golden jackal is a vital part of the food chain, and its absence could trigger a cascade of negative effects.”

The study raises urgent concerns about the sustainability of current land-use practices in East Midnapore. With 154 jackal deaths in just two years, conservationists are calling for immediate action to mitigate the crisis. Suggested measures include the installation of speed bumps, warning signs, and nighttime speed limits along the highway to prevent further accidents.

Wildlife underpasses or overpasses could also provide safer routes for animals, reducing their need to cross busy roads. On a broader scale, conservationists are urging authorities to preserve the region’s natural habitats, particularly wetlands and riverbanks, to safeguard the future of the golden jackal.

“The local ecosystem is at a tipping point. If we don’t act now, we risk losing not just the jackals but the entire ecological balance that sustains rural Bengal,” said Tridip Jana, a local environmentalist.

As the golden jackal population continues to decline, the ecological health of rural Bengal hangs in the balance. Without swift intervention, this key species could disappear, leaving a lasting impact on the region’s biodiversity, Mr Jana said.