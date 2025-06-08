MLA urges urgent action on rising road mishap cases

Road accidents in the Arambagh sub-division have become alarmingly frequent, claiming precious lives and leaving many victims bedridden with permanent disabilities.

Khanakul BJP MLA Susanta Ghosh has raised concerns over the increasing number of road mishaps, particularly in the accident-prone stretch between the Gourhati and Pallishree road junctions. He has urged the police administration to take decisive action to curb the crisis.

Advertisement

The MLA criticised the traffic police for their indifferent attitude, alleging that the Safe Drive, Save Lives campaign exists in name only and is failing to address the root causes of these tragedies. He pointed out several major issues contributing to the accidents. He mentioned about a large number of illegal totos operating without permits, leading to severe road congestion; Illegal parking of lorries and other vehicles obstructing the free movement of traffic; Dumping of construction materials on roads, posing serious threats to two-wheeler riders; Footpaths encroached upon by illegal shops, forcing pedestrians onto the roads and into harm’s way; Reckless driving, particularly speeding and overtaking, resulting in frequent fatalities.

Advertisement

The MLA called for immediate corrective measures, including installation of speedometers to check rash driving, routine alcohol breath tests for drivers, strict restrictions on overloaded vehicles entering roads with low carrying capacity, removal of illegal parking and construction debris from roads.

Mr Ghosh stressed that unless these steps are enforced effectively, the Safe Drive, Save Lives initiative will remain ineffective, and road accidents will continue to claim lives in the region.