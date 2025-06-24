Girl death: CEO seeks report from Nadia DM

The state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal has asked the district magistrate (DM) of Nadia to submit a detailed report in connection with the death of a 13- year-old girl during victory procession brought out allegedly by the ruling Trinamul Congress supporters in Kaliganj on Monday.

“It’s a shocking incident and I have sought a detailed report from the district magistrate of Nadia. We don’t have any prior information about the victory celebrations. Usually, DMs of respective districts give permissions for such political programmes after election results are announced,” Mr Agarwal said.

The victory celebrations of the Trinamul nominee from Nadia’s Kaliganj Assembly seat allegedly took the life of the child this afternoon keeping intact West Bengal’s record of election-related death and blood-bath across the state.

Kaliganj candidate Alifa Ahmed won the bypoll by 50,049 votes bagging over one lakh votes.

The incident occurred when the Class IV student Tamanna Khatun was standing beside her mother when splinters from a bomb allegedly hurled at a CPI-M supporter’s residence hit the child in Kaliganj’s Melendi in Nadia district prompting the Oppositions to level allegations of poll violence.

A bleeding Tamanna was rushed to a nearby health centre but succumbed on the way.

“I lost my child because we didn’t vote for Trinamul Congress. We heard a sudden massive sound near my residence. She was holding my hand. Suddenly, I found she fell on one side while I, on the other, as soon as the blast occurred. I got up and found Tamanna lying on the ground,” her mother burst into tears and said.

K Amarnath, superintendent of police (SP) in Nadia, rushed to Melendi soon after the incident today. He said that the victim had splinter injuries and investigations have been intensified to nab those persons involved in the incident as soon as possible.