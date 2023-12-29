Girl children in distress as mothers die, disappear

Despite government initiatives to protect the girl child, the newborn daughters are still left to bear the brunt of utter negligence even by their mothers, which was evident at East Burdwan and Bankura in the last three days.

On 19 November, a housewife from Belerhalt locality in Purbasthali PS area gave birth to a girl child at the Kalna sub-divisional hospital. After the baby and the mother were found to be fit, the hospital authorities released them. Assistant medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Gautam Biswas said, “The mother, for unknown reason, vanished after handing over her daughter to another patient. Despite repeated searches, she couldn’t be traced.”

The matter was informed to the police and the baby was shifted to the SNCU (special newborn care unit) of the Kalna Super Specialty Hospital on 24 November. The SNCU, on 27 December discharged the ‘fit’ baby but the authorities found no takers.

The hospital finally handed over the baby to the East Burdwan child welfare committee.

At the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital, Payel Singh gave birth to a girl child on last 20 December. Payel was found hanging from the top stair room of the hospital on 25 December. The deceased’s mother Jamuna Singh said, “My daughter was depressed with her newborn baby.”