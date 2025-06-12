Girl abuse case: NCW demands stern action from DGP

National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a formal notice to West Bengal’s director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, demanding an “Action Taken Report” within three days in connection with the alleged abduction and brutal abuse of a young woman from Sodepur, a suburb near Kolkata.

The NCW acted suo motu after media reports revealed that the woman was held captive for nearly six months and subjected to physical torture, including beatings with iron rods, after she allegedly refused to participate in pornographic videos and bar dancing. She is currently in critical condition and has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sagar Dutta Hospital in Kolkata.

According to the woman’s family, she escaped last Friday from an apartment in Bankra, Howrah, where she was allegedly confined by a woman named Sweta Khan and her son Aryan Khan. The family claims she was lured under the pretence of employment with an event management firm, only to be forced into exploitative work at a bar and pressurised to act in pornographic content. The accused have been missing since the victim’s escape and subsequent filing of a police complaint. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, in the letter to the DGP, condemned the incident and called for immediate arrest of the accused.

The commission has also directed the state to ensure the victim receives free medical care and psychological counselling. On Tuesday, the woman’s condition deteriorated, with doctors confirming multiple fractures including to her spine and leg, as well as dental injuries and serious head trauma. “Her condition is worsening. We want the authorities to take strict action against those responsible,” a family member told local reporters. BJP state president and central minister Sukanta Majumdar criticised the police for alleged inaction, stating that Sweta Khan had prior charges under the Arms Act for illegal possession of weapons but had escaped prosecution.

“Despite serious charges like human trafficking and pornography, she continues to operate with impunity,” he said. The NCW has asked West Bengal Police to submit a detailed report on the actions taken so far by Friday.