In an important political development, Roshan Giri, a leader of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (Bimal Gurung faction), is scheduled to make a return to the Hills tomorrow. According to the camp, Mr Giri, who is the Morcha faction’s General Secretary, is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Kurseong on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here today, the Gurung faction’s youth leader, Satyawan Chettri, said Mr Giri and youth leader Dipen Malay will be arriving in Siliguri from Kolkata tomorrow. According to him, a large number of supporters from different places in the Hills will go down to the Bagdogra Airport to welcome them at around 3:30 pm tomorrow.

Mr Giri later confirmed his arrival at the Bagdogra Airport at around 3:45pm. Sources said that Mr Giri will be staying in Siliguri tomorrow and head for Kurseong on Sunday morning. Police sources, on the other hand, said that security is being tightened in the Hills, following the development.

It may be mentioned here that Mr Gurung has severed ties with the BJP and has thrown his weight behind the Trinamul Congress. He resurfaced in Kolkata recently after three years in hiding ever since the 2017 agitation in the Hills for a separate state of Gorkhaland.