After Sikkim’s Yakten, north Bengal eyes digital nomad villages

Inspired by India’s first Digital Nomad Village, recently launched in Sikkim’s Yakten, stakeholders in north Bengal’s tourism industry have begun exploring similar possibilities across the region. The concept, which merges remote work with travel and nature, is now drawing serious attention in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Mirik, and the foothills of the Terai and Dooars.

Yakten, located in Pakyong district of Sikkim, has been promoted by the state government as a haven for digital nomads—freelancers, entrepreneurs, and remote workers—seeking calm surroundings and creative energy. The initiative has quickly captured the imagination of travel enthusiasts and policymakers alike. Its campaign message, “Escape the chaos, breathe in the pure Himalayan air, and let your creativity bloom,” has already begun to resonate beyond state borders.

General secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN), Samrat Sanyal, noted that the Yakten project has opened up new ideas for north Bengal. “We have started seriously thinking about how this model can be replicated in our region, not just in the hills but also in the scenic stretches of the Dooars. Our natural setting is perfect for such an initiative,” he said.

Yakten offers remote workers a rare balance of connectivity and seclusion—surrounded by pine forests and sweeping views of Mt. Kanchenjunga, the village promises comfortable homestays, cultural immersion, and essential digital infrastructure. While enjoying nature walks, butterfly trails, and authentic local hospitality, visitors can continue working seamlessly thanks to reliable Wi-Fi and modern amenities.

Tourism stakeholders in north Bengal believe that adopting the digital nomad village model could add a fresh, sustainable dimension to the region’s travel offerings. It has the potential to draw a new class of travellers, extend tourist stays, and uplift rural communities by tapping into the growing global trend of “work from anywhere.”

With its unique blend of Himalayan landscapes, tea gardens, forested slopes, and rich cultural diversity, North Bengal is now positioning itself to join this new wave of hybrid tourism—and possibly become India’s next digital frontier.