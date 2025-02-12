Ghatal master plan: State allocates Rs 1,500 cr

The state government will implement the Ghatal Master Plan worth Rs 1,500 crore on its own, without any help from the Centre.

The project will be completed in the next two years and the allocation for the next financial year is Rs 500 crore.

This was announced in the Budget proposal for 2025-26 which was tabled in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly by Chandrima Bhattacharya, state finance minister (independent charge) today.

The state government has over and over again requested the Centre to take up the plan to stop heavy flooding of vast areas surrounding Ghatal in West Midnapore, which has become a yearly event. The Centre however did not respond to the state government’s requests. The state government will prepare and implement the plan which will be completed in two years. A sum of Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the purpose, initially. The state government has spent Rs 341 crore to carry out dredging covering an area of around 115 km.

Dipak Adhikari (Dev), Trinamul Congress MP from Ghatal welcomed the decision and said cooperation of everyone to make this plan a success.

Dr Manas Bhuniya, state water resources minister said the decision will save the people living in vast areas surrounding Ghatal, who are badly hit by floods every year. It will meet the long-standing demand of the people, he remarked.

The state government has taken a new scheme called Nadi Bandhan, a term coined by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The scheme will interconnect the rivers and wetlands and it is going to stimulate multiple livelihood options for the people. A sum of Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the purpose. International experts will prepare sub-basin wise plans and implement them.

The Ganga Padma river system is changing its course, causing massive erosion of the river banks. A master plan will be built to prevent erosion. A sum of Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the purpose. River bank erosion is a major problem in Murshidabad. The Nimtita Rajbari, where the shooting of Jalsaghar Bengali feature film directed by Satyajit Ray in Murshidabad, is badly hit by erosions.

The state government will construct Ganga Sagar Setu connecting the mainland with Sagar island. The detailed project report (DPR) has been completed and a tender process has been initiated. A four lane bridge covering a distance of 4.75 km will be constructed and for this an additional Rs 500 crore has been allocated.