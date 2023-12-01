German biker rides on Jhargram roads, impressed with serenity

This is for the first time a German tourist has visited Jhargram on his motorcycle. Johannes Haucke (32), an architect by profession and a resident of Cologne, Germany, started his global tour on his motorcycle from Kolkata. He spent 29-30 November at Jhargram. It may be mentioned that a team of 11 German tourists visited Jhargram a few days ago. Mr Haucke ferried his motorcycle Honda CRF 250L from Germany and received it at the Shyama Prasad Mookherjee port.

He drove down to Jhargram and stayed at Kankrajhor Jhinuk Camp at Amlasole, Belpahari. Sajal Sana, owner of Kankrajhor Jhinuk camp and Sumit Dutta, founder of Jhargram Tourism and member of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) explained to him about the history and life of the residents. He told the duo that he had read about Jhargram and wanted to visit the area. “I love its nature and the smooth roads. I enjoy riding my bike. It is a nice, serene place.

The silence is very enjoyable,” he told the hosts. Mr Haucke visited Lakaisini Hill, Laljal Cave, Khandarani Lake, tribal houses and enjoyed the simple lifestyle of the village people. He was amazed to see the stone craft products of Khandarani. He talked to the villagers and the language bar did not come in the way. The hosts play the role of interpreter. Mr Dutta said, “Jhargram has entered the international tourist map.

Those who want an offbeat stay, Jhargram is an ideal destination for them. The natural beauty and the serene environment attract the tourists. He said that he has come to know about the area by conducting a search. The homestay, farm stay and resorts that are situated in the middle of nature provide great attractions to the visitors.”

The Bengal government has given tourism industry status and businessmen feel that this would fetch investments and will lead to the improvement of infrastructure in the rural areas. Mr Haucke will visit Varanasi and other places before leaving for Japan. He will return to Germany in the middle of 2024.