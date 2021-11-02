Gariahat twin murders’ key suspect Vicky Haldar’s run came to an end today. He along with his associates were arrested today by Lalbazar’s homicide squad officials from Mumbai and was being brought to the city on transit remand.

Sleuths went to Mumbai following a specific tip-off and nabbed Vicky along with his accomplice Subhankar Mandol, who was also absconding, from a parking lot of an under construction building, where the duo were masquerading as security guards, sources in the detective department said.

The arrests of the prime accused, felt police, would now unravel the “real motive” behind the murders of corporate executive Samir Chaki and his driver Rabin Mandol at the former’s ancestral house at Kankulia Road, Gariahat on 17 October, which Chaki was trying to sell-off.

The police, investigating the twin murder case as “murder for loot” so far and had earlier arrested four including the mother of the prime suspect Mithu Haldar along with three other aides Bapi Mandol, Zaheer, Sanjay Mandol for their alleged complicity in connection with the murder case.

With the key suspect in police net, all the six, against whom the FIR was lodged had now been accounted for. A senior officer at Lalbazar said the duo were hiding at a multi-storied under-construction site in Mumbai. Subhankar also worked at the same factory at Fern Road as Vicky who took his colleague into the plot with a promise of Rs 50,000.

Investigators would now be trying to unearth the real motive behind murders and interrogate him regarding how he reached Mumbai and the weapon used to kill the corporate executive. Police sources said that after the murders, Mithu had allegedly told investigators that Vicky had returned to his Fern Road under-construction shelter, where he used to work as a security guard and the day after he called his mother Mithu and handed over his blood-stained shirt to her allegedly in an attempt to destroy evidence.