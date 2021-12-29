Ganguly, O’Brien test Covid positive

Mr Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former India cricket captain and Trinamul Congress MP Mr Derek O’Brien have tested Covid-19 positive.

Ganguly, who is double vaccinated was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on Monday night after testing novel coronavirus positive while the MP is undergoing treatment in home isolation. Sources in the state health department and one of the doctors treating the former India captain said that his swab sample would be sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) in Kalyani of Nadia district for Omicron variant confirmatory test.

“Mr Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, got admitted at Woodlands Multispecialty Hospital on December 27, 2021 late evening with Covid Positive status,” Woodlands Hospital said in an official statement. “He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable. A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status,” the statement added.

Ganguly was admitted to the hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty with implantations of three cardiac stents after having some cardiac issues.

“His condition is stable and we are monitoring him round the clock since he was brought to the hospital. The monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy has been applied to him considering his cardiac issues like coronary artery block ailments he had suffered earlier this year,” a member of the medical team said requesting anonymity.