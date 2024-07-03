Gangster threatens police officer with dire consequences

Subodh Singh, a dreaded inter-state gangster wanted by police in many cases in several states, who has been brought to Asansol by West Bengal CID has allegedly threatened the investigating officer and his family to face dire consequences.

Subodh Singh has been brought to Asansol Court in transit remand from Beur Jail in Bihar. At the Asansol Court, Subodh Singh allegedly threatened the investigating officer of CID and his family that they should be ready to face consequences and have done a major mistake in bringing him here.

The investigating officer of CID has lodged a fresh FIR against Subodh Singh at Asansol South police station.

Advertisement

The state CID has sought 14 days police custody in Asansol Court but the court refused and sent him to judicial custody.

No advocate was present during his appearance before the magistrate as the advocates were protesting and called a strike against implementation of the new laws in Asansol District Court.

The incident of Subodh Singh threatening the IO of the CID has created a stir. Security has been beefed up inside the Asansol Special Correctional Home, where he has been lodged at present by the prison authorities.

Plainclothes policemen are also deployed outside the jail. He will be again produced before the court on 3 July.

Subodh Singh has been brought to Asansol in connection to an attempted dacoity case of a gold jewellery showroom owner and to abduct him in Raniganj under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate area about a year ago.

Police had arrested three dacoits from the spot after a gun battle and after interrogations they have named Subodh Singh as the alleged kingpin of the racket.

Subodh Singh was lodged in Beur Jail in Bihar for six years, but he allegedly operates his gang from inside the jail and his gangs are involved in jewellery showroom loot, contract killing etc in a number of states of the country.

Recently, the gang members of Subodh Singh allegedly called a Barrackpore businessman and sought protection money from them.