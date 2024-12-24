Gangasagar Mela: ER to run 72 special trains

In a bid to cater to the anticipated rush of devotees and other passengers during the upcoming Gangasagar Mela 2025, the Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway has decided to run 72 special trains in the route from 12 to 16 January 2025.

The decision comes following a high-level meeting by the divisional railway manager to discuss the necessary arrangements for controlling the massive crowd expected during mela days and facilitating them with proper arrangements. During the meeting the divisional authorities decided a host of steps to be taken during the mela period.

As learnt from the divisional railway office, details of extra train services are to be announced in the public address system also at stations and circulating areas while dome additional empty rakes would be stationed enroute to disperse extra crowds at any point of time. “May I Help You” booths are to be opened at busy stations like Sealdah South, Princep Ghat, Kakdwip and Namkhana while designated helpline numbers would also be provided at these booths for facilitating devotees. A list of important phone numbers including police stations, hospitals and fire brigades have been decided to be displayed at such booths so that emergency assistance can be provided in the hour of need. The division has also decided to provide ‘Pay and Use toilets at Sealdah, Kakdwip and Namkhana stations in good and clean condition for the usage of the pilgrims. Adequate number of fire buckets and fire extinguishers would be deployed to handle situations in case of any emergency along with sufficient security deployment at both ends of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) in Namkhana and Kakdwip to avert any stampede like situation. Tower Wagons are to be kept ready at Baruipur and Lakshmikantapur and Sealdah to be rushed to the site in case of any overhead wire failure. According to the sources, 28 additional CCTV cameras would be installed at Sealdah and 22 at Namkhana with live feeds monitored at control rooms. Apart from this, additional ticket booking counters at Kakdwip and Namkhana would be made functional to cater to the extra rush. All ticket counters would be kept operational throughout the day and night from 12-16 January at Sealdah station.

As informed by the Sealdah division office, medical teams with doctors, equipped with necessary medical supplies and personnel, would be kept at strategic locations to provide immediate medical assistance to any devotees during the Mela days. Well-equipped medical booths and ambulances would also be provided at Sealdah, Kakdwip and Namkhana stations.