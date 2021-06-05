The state health department has issued an advisory on antifungal drug amphotericinB, used to treat patients suffering from mucormycosis or black fungus. It has said that only drug companies will sell the injections for notified patients admitted in health facilities, and that no other individual patient will be able to buy it.

The advisory has said that the drug is available in four forms–Deoxycholate Lipolised, Lipid Emulsified, Lipid complex and Liposomal. Mucormycosis has been declared a notified disease. “The Drug Inj. Amphotericin B is advisable for the treatment of the disease, Mucormycosis.

This drug is available in the following four forms: a) Deoxycholate Lipolised b) Lipid Emulsified c) Lipid complex and d) Liposomal,” the advisory reads. “For notified patients who are admitted in Private Hospitals/Nursing Homes, this drug will be sold by the companies to the Hospitals/Nursing Homes only and will not be sold to any individual patient against any doctor’s/hospital prescription,” it adds.

The advisory mentions that private hospitals/nursing homes might directly send their requisitions to the specified companies or distributors “against the notified patients and shall collect the drug from their end.” Amphotericin B and liposomal amphotericin B are medicines used to treat patients with mucormycosis symptoms.

Doctors have said that liposomal amphotericin B is given as an injection to infected persons who are kidney patients and amphotericin B is for those without renal problems. Some health experts tracking the trend of mucormycosis are of the opinion that the health department has issued the advisory with a view to stop any misuse and black marketing of amphotericin B.

A spurt in black fungus cases has increased the demand for the amphotericin B injection. Considering the significant rise in cases of mucormycosis, the state health and family welfare department has directed doctors to mandatorily notify either diagnosed or suspected cases. North Bengal has already recorded two confirmed deaths of mucormycosis.

341 fresh Covid cases in Darjeeling district

Darjeeling district recorded 341 new Covid-19 cases today, sources said. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation area, including those under Jalpaiguri district, registered 144 cases. Meanwhile, 464 Covid patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. A day after clogging 56 cases, Takdah recorded no case today, while Mirik counted 37 fresh Covid cases. Matigara block detected 68 cases, Naxalbari 34, Phansidewa 37, Kharibari 18, Bijanbari 15, Kurseong Municipality eight, Sukhia Pokhari six and Sukna three.

Four patients die

Four persons who had tested positive for Covid-19 died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital and two persons died in a private nursing home, sources said.