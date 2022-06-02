Friends from industry miss KK

Singer KK’s sudden passing away in Kolkata has left not only his fans in shock but also his fellow Bollywood singers and friends.

Ballugunge MLA and Bollywood singer Babul Supriyo in his utter disbelief put up a series of tweets on KK’s death.

He wrote: “After the irreparable damage that Covid 19 did to humanity, the saying that leading a disciplined systematic life can earn you ‘Longevity’, is slowly turning into a MYTH… U wudnt find a more disciplined guy like KK who lived a calm life with music ONLY away frm all the noise.”

Earlier in the morning, he wrote: “Extremely distressing to know that KK showed all signs of major discomfort after the concert.. So very sad that the signs, very similar to those that show up before a probable Cardiac Emergency, were not recognised by someone & the ‘Golden Hour’ was gone… GoneTooSoon”

Teri Deewani singer Kailash Kher, was distraught at the news. He said, “We know everyone has to go one day. When you are a public figure, your blood relations are not only your family but also your admirers too. You get emotionally connected with them. When a god-gifted person dies, that too suddenly, it hurts more. It leaves a void in the industry. An artist is a sensitive person, he inspires others and so his death is more tragic. I pray that he rests in peace and his family gets the strength to bear the loss. People should be more aware of their health and take care after this incident. We should live healthy, have healthy food and take life more seriously. If you have God’s blessings then the responsibility is much more.”

Jeet Gannguli, composer and singer is too shocked for words. He said, “I’m in shock and can’t say much. It is also more shocking that I too am in Kolkata when this has happened. It is hard to say goodbye to a friend of 24 years. He sang for my first Hindi film Tere Liye. He then sang for Aashiqui 2. We had done many ad jingles together. I gave him his first break in Bengali film. Lots of memories with him! We lost a good human life. He led a simple life. He was a rockstar! I used to envy him.”

The composer said KK was a versatile singer and a god’s child. “He believed in prayers and so we should all pray for him, wherever he is now. I’m sure he is giving a rocking performance somewhere.”