Fresh snowfall at Tshangu, traffic curbs imposed on Lachung Axis

Snowfall started this morning around 8.30 a.m. at Tsangu Lake and along the Nathula Pass axis, even as the roads remained open for traffic, bringing much excitement among tourists flocking to Sikkim in April.

However, on the Lachung side, uncertainty continues over the resumption of tourist permits, which had been temporarily suspended due to heavy rains and bad road conditions. Tour operators are awaiting official confirmation regarding the reopening, amid the growing rush of visitors.

Meanwhile, in view of the incessant rainfall and frequent mudslides that have severely impacted road conditions, Sonam Detchu Bhutia, superintendent of police, Mangan district, issued a Vehicular Traffic Movement Regulation Order under Sections 57(1) and 59(1) and (2) of the Sikkim Police Act, 2008.

Gangtok to Mangan/Chungthang:

All tourist vehicles must cross the Sankalang area (via Sankalang or Phidang Bailey Bridges) by 2 p.m. No tourist vehicle will be allowed through after 2 p.m.

Chungthang to Gangtok:

All tourist vehicles returning to Gangtok must cross the Sankalang Bailey Bridge by 3.30 p.m.

Vehicle Restrictions:

Only light vehicles (gross weight under 12 tons) are allowed to use the Sangalang Bailey Bridge. Heavy vehicles are strictly prohibited until further notice.

The order will come Into effect from 30 April, 2025, and remain in force until further instructions. Authorities have urged full public cooperation, warning that violations would attract strict legal action.

These measures aim to ensure public safety and prevent mishaps amid the ongoing adverse weather conditions.