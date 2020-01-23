Kolkatans should brace for a fresh spell of cold during the weekend if officials at the Alipore Meteorological office are to be believed. It will likely to bring relief after the unexpected rise in temperature that had gripped the city in the past two days.

Temperatures are expected to plummet further during the coming weekend, bringing sighs of relief for the residents of Kolkata. The recent sudden rise in temperature has been attributed to the presence of disturbances over the states of West Bengal and Jharkhand for the past few days. However, since it has disappeared, temperatures are likely to linger between 13-14 degrees for the next 2-3 days.

The fact that the chill is likely to make a comeback in the city this weekend should bring relief to many citizens of Kolkata, who were rather miffed by the recent rise in temperature in the city. Meanwhile, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 26 degrees and a minimum of 14 degrees today. The maximum and minimum relative humidity were recorded as 99 per cent and 49 per cent respectively.

Wednesday presented Kolkata with a clear blue sky with a slight fog and mist in the morning. However, although the chill is expected to come back into the city soon, there is hardly any possibility of rain in next 3-4 days. The dry spell will likely to continue in the city for the next few days.

“No rain appears in the forecast in the next few days,” said a Met official. “Temperatures are likely to fall during the weekend. The next three to four days are expected to be dry.”