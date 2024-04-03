Frequent transfer of officers not good: CM

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today raised doubts over the impartiality of the election commission for conducting Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. Coming down heavily on the frequent transfer of IAS and IPS officers in Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha polls, without naming the BJP candidate for Cooch Behar, Mamata Banerjee today said, “I will not speak of the election commission (ECI) but must talk about justice.

That action has been taken against the Union minister of home affairs for his alleged involvement in criminal offences. How many ED and CBI officials here have been replaced? ED and CBI atrocities continue in Bengal.” “A general election should be conducted impartially. BJP here keeps control over it. The BJP-led central government is totally Jumlabaz,” chief minister said, adding, “A groom has become a priest for his own marriage ceremony.”

Miss Banerjee, who had to visit storm-hit areas at Maynaguri on 31 March night, today visited Mercy Fellowship Church near Dimdima in Jalpaiguri and interacted with both church authorities and downtrodden people assembled there. Addressing the audience, Miss Banerjee asked the people to maintain peace in their respective areas and abstain from violence, ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The chief minister also informed them that she would be staying in the region till 6 April and then leave for Purulia and Bankura for her political meetings and be back to Kolkata on 8 April. Miss Banerjee is monitoring overall political scenario in this region before addressing political rallies ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political tour in North Bengal by 6 April.

Speaking to reporters, Mamata Banerjee said, “I have come to know that nearly 10 lakh people, associated with unorganised small tea gardens here, have rendered jobless following a central government’s restriction over using pesticides. The BJP has hatched a conspiracy ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit so that he can get scope to resolve the issue by addressing a public meeting for political dividend.” “The Centre should have made alternative arrangements for their livelihood before implementation.

I have asked the administration as well as the labour department to look into the matter,” Miss Banerjee said, adding, “I have also come to know that the people associated with the jute industry are facing the same problem.” “I will ask them to continue their work, and the state government will look after them.” On the other hand, Miss Banerjee appreciated the role of the Church and its contribution for the development of education among the students belonging to poor families in tea plantation areas. Expressing her unhappiness over riots in Manipur, where churches were set on fire, the chief minister said, “I believe people will live together in a peaceful atmosphere. Staying together is a message for peace.”