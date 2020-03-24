As North Bengal went on a lockdown mode this evening, there was a frantic rush of people at marketplaces across the districts as they tried to stock-up on supplies at their homes before they locked themselves down for some days as a precautionary measure against the fast spreading novel coronavirus. In Darjeeling town, the administration used loudspeakers to ask people to stay at homes.

It, however, said shops selling essential commodities like grocery, ration, meat, medicine among others would remain open during the lockdown period. People were also warned of legal action if found violating the orders. Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chairman Anit Thapa issued an appeal, asking people to remain at home and avoid crowding.

On the other hand, fugitive Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung issued a video message and said, “I appeal to all the people in the Hills, Terai, Dooars, and especially those in the villages, to obediently follow the instructions and precautionary measures.”

In Siliguri, people bought essentials from grocery shops, as they apprehended that the period of lockdown could be extended, though the state has announced that it would be in place till 27 March. In Balurghat in South Dinajpur, the Sub-divisional officer and officials of the Balurghat municipality made people aware of the lockdown through the public address system today.

All public and private transport has been asked to stop operations, while the administration has taken at least 15 private buses to be used in emergencies. “Everything is under control and the administration is trying to implement the lockdown properly. Police will take action, if it needs to, in implementing the government order,”

South Dinajpur DM, Nikhil Nirmal, said. In Raiganj in North Dinajpur, long queues were seen in front of all grocery and vegetable shops in the town, even as DM Arvind Meena assured regular supply of essential commodities in the markets.

On the other hand, several migrant labourers, who recently returned to North Dinajpur from different other states, demanded “fit certificates” from the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital, instead of goind for the mandatory’home quarantine.’

In Alipurduar, the Falakata Block administration issued a separate notification in support of the lockdown decision of the government, even though it was not in the list of lockdown areas that the state government issued. Only Alipurduar town and the Bhutan-border town of Jaigaon were listed in the government notification.

“The District Magistrate has given us the power to decide in the matter. We held meetings and decided to impose the restrictions here too,” Falakata BDO Supratik Mazumder said. In Malda, though there was a rush of people at the markets, there was no panicbuying throughout the day, sources said. Apart from the market areas, people in villages gathered in schools to collect rice and potatoes given away from the midday meal to guardians of students.