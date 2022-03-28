France, Food and Festival: A Flavourful Fare

“Potatoes are for animals”, remarks a clergyman at the dinner table of Duke Chamfort, who, enraged at this embarrassment, sends his chef de cuisine, Manceron, to exile. Little did he know that the chef would soon set up in France what would be the first restaurant in the world – the scene is from the French film ‘Delicieux’, recently screened by the Alliance Francaise Du Bengale, as part of the Bonjour India programme.

The ‘Café-Cinema’ initiative by the French institution, as per its director Nicolas Facino, highlighted the significance of food in French culture through a cinematic-gastronomic experience. Be it a simple dish made of potato and truffle, or succulent meat cooked in red wine and herbs- French cuisine influenced chefs to experiment with food, inventing dishes that established a historical identity for themselves.

Viewers were delighted to find some of the scrumptious items, that featured in the film, landing straight on their plates, post the screening. The initiative was done in collaboration with the French hotel Novotel, whose chefs ensured they serve nothing less than portions of sheer gastronomic pleasure. They mean it when they say ‘Bon Appétit’.

Novotel’s executive chef, Neelabh Sahai, highlighted some of the items that were served. This included pistachio financiers; herb grilled chicken sausage in croissant; a pate made with chicken and puff pastry; a ‘Pomme de Terre soufflé’ made of potatoes; and a ‘Vol-au-vent’ of smoked corn and sun-dried tomatoes, among others. Also, a crunchy, and soft bread from the Champagne province of France, accompanied with a variety of jams, were presented.

However, what may be termed a folly, if not a sacrilege, was, serving an Australian red wine in celebration of the French culture. But, it was quickly forgiven as this cabernet merlot wine- Hardy’s Stamp of Australia- sits perfectly on the palate with a soft texture and fruity essence. It is though better complemented by dishes that qualify as essentials of a meaty affair.

Food has been an integral part of the French Revolution where the working class revolted against the monarchical dictatorship that led to the fall of the Bastille. The apparent class distinction that prevailed in the French society prior to the revolution, is evidenced in Duke Chamfort’s beliefs that good food must not find a place at the table of an ordinary man but should only be served to a gourmand.

Meanwhile, several events in Kolkata, under Bonjour India, are lined up, including ‘Rick-Show’- a cinema on wheels initiative by a French artist Le Gentil Garcon.