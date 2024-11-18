Shadows, light and symphonies: Kim Barbier illuminates Kolkata with Western classical elegance

As the crisp evening air gave a slight shiver, the daylight dwindled with flocks of birds flying back home, and the smell of fall engulfed the city, the 118-year-old walls of the Victorian edifice in the centuries-old enduring charming city of Calcutta witnessed Beethoven’s, Chopin’s and Debussy’s masterful symphonies that took the audience on a journey that embodied expressions from intimate gentleness to coruscating passion. The city, on 11 November was testimony to the 3rd Edition of Western Classical Music Concert presented by Alliance Française du Bengale and Victoria Memorial Hall in association with the Consulate General of France in Kolkata, at Victoria Memorial Hall.

An event that has drawn more than 5,000 spectators in its first two editions, this musicale has made a prominent place among Kolkata’s musical scene and culture calendar. Nicolas Facino, director of Alliance Française du Bengale said, “In the heart of Kolkata, India’s cultural capital, the Western Classical Music Festival returns like an unbroken melody, a testament to music’s boundless language. This third edition, vibrant with three orchestras, a mesmerising piano recital by Kim Barbier, and a harmonious trio, transcends borders and speaks to the soul—a celebration of art that echoes far beyond the stage.”

The theme of Monday’s musical soiree was ‘Shadow and Light’ by the renowned French pianist Kim Barbier, which explored the different facets of an individual’s journey of musical and emotional experience. This event showcased how the contrasting elements have an undeniable presence in our everyday lives and how the light and shadow are subtle examples of how one transcends from darker moments of enigma and melancholy to lighter and brighter moments of hope and lucidity.

The recital was emblematic of the diverse moods of life that were explored through the melancholy of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, indulging audiences in Chopin’s Barcarolle’s gentle rocky rhythms to the dreamlike quality of Debussy’s compositions. The audiences were enthralled by Kim Barbier’s delicate fingerwork that evoked profound emotions among them, instigating a dialogue between light and shadow, darkness and clarity, transcending time and style. Engaging with The Statesman, Kim Barbier replied avidly, “When I play, I try to be fully present with each note, aware of what’s happening, to be in the moment. I want to convey the emotions and the character of the piece. I want to tell a story and open myself as much as possible so that it can be transmitted and shared with my audience. The ideal is to create a sense of communion between myself, the audience, and the music—three entities coming together as one.”

A renowned pianist with remarkable versatility and depth, Kim Barbier’s passion for becoming a pianist was instinctive, having no professional musician in the family at all. Born in Paris and raised in Africa and southern France, she had trained under impressive musical greats such as Maria Curcio, Léon Fleisher, György Kurtág and Pierre-Laurent Aimard, she made her professional debut in Berlin. Performing as a soloist with orchestras and in different renowned venues such as the Berlin Symphony Orchestra at the Berlin Philharmonie and Konzerthaus, the Valencia Orchestra at the “Palau de la Musica” in Valencia and others, she has also performed chamber music with Sol Gabetta, Emmanuel Pahud, and others; however, when asked which one she would pick first, “Soloist! Even though the ideal for me is to always play both.” Working with several other renowned artists and ensembles, for her the most rewarding part of being a pianist is how it reflects her individuality, “I strive to grow continuously, to become a better human being. I love that I can always develop, expanding my music on my own level— this is the spiritual side. Then, of course, in everyday life, I love to travel; it’s a gift to be able to meet people from different cultures, which is very enriching for me. The exchange, through music and, in general, with other people and cultures, is a great privilege. And, of course, I am able to live and work alongside my passion.”

This year, the third season of The Western Classical Music Festival has a stellar lineup of musicals that would celebrate Mozart, and Beethoven, pay homage to Franco-Romanian music and host a festive baroque Christmas concert, commemorating musical heritage and tradition.