Fourth phase: Polls peaceful barring stray violence

Stray incidents of violence were reported in several areas marred the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in eight constituencies – Berhampore, Ranaghat, Krishnanagar, Birbhum, Bolpur, Bardhaman East, Bardhaman-Durgapur and Asansol on Monday.

Incidents of clashes among workers belonging to ruling Trinamul Congress, opposition parties like BJP, CPM and Congress were reported in Krishnanagar, Birbhum, Bardhaman-Durgapur and Asansol constituencies throughout the day today.

No deaths during polling were reported from anywhere in the eight constituencies till the afternoon.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) claimed that polling in West Bengal has been peaceful.

It has received 1,088 complaints from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctioning and agents being prevented from entering polling booths.

The Trinamul Congress, BJP and Left Front and its ally, Congress lodged complaints with the Commission alleging violence, voter intimidation and physical attacks on polling agents hours after the elections started this morning.

Clashes broke out between two groups of activists of Trinamul Congress and BJP at Susunia in Monteswar, under the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency this afternoon when the saffron party candidate Dilip Ghosh was rushing to a polling booth in his car following complaints of booth jamming.

The Trinamul Congress supporters blocked his convoy and squatted in front of his vehicle shouting ‘go back’ slogans against Mr Ghosh.

The agitating ruling party supporters allegedly hurled stones at his convoy with central security cover. The back glass of his vehicle was broken. Central security personnel intervened and brought the situation under control.

“Police and election commission are just silent spectators. The Trinamul Congress is unleashing terror among voters. Since morning, TMC goons have beaten up our polling agents and are not allowing polling to be free and fair,” Mr Ghosh told reporters.

The TMC, however, denied the charges and claimed Ghosh was “trying to vitiate the atmosphere sensing defeat.”

In Durgapur area of the same constituency, clashes broke out between the TMC and the BJP, following which saffron activists staged a sit-in.

The district returning officer (DEO) has sent a report to the national poll panel giving details of the incident.

Two CPM workers sustained serious head injuries bleeding during two separate incidents of clashes with Trinamul Congress supporters in the Krishnanagar constituency. The two incidents occurred at Thanarpara and Nakashipara respectively.

In Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency, BJP workers clashed with Trinamul Congress activists in Nanoor after saffron party polling agents were allegedly stopped from entering booths.

Tension prevailed in Chapra area of Krishnanagar constituency as BJP workers were allegedly beaten by ruling party workers.

A voter turnout of around 65 per cent was registered in eight Lok Sabha constituencies till 3 pm, according to sources at the office of the state chief electoral officer (CEO).