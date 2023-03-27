Four industrial parks coming up in Howrah

Four industrial parks are coming up in Howrah and they are likely to fetch Rs 4,450 crore in the next 2/3 years.

This was disclosed at a Synergy and Business Facilitation Conclave 2022-23 which was held at Sarat Sadan in Howrah last week.

The proposed parks will come up at Ranihati where an MSME park will be set up, Industrial park at Anantapur, Foundry park at Ranihati and Mini Foundry park at Jagatballavpur. In addition to this a light engineering park is coming up in Howrah on 60 acres of land which will be developed by the Cluster Development Association.

Speakers at the synergy said there is possibility of investment to the tune of Rs 6750 crore taking the total amount to Rs 11, 200 crore and more than 1.6 lakh people will get direct and indirect employment.

State minister Arup Roy, Chandranath Sinha, Saha Sabhadhipati, all the MLAs of Howrah and senior bureaucrats including Rajesh pandey, principal secretary MSME department, U .Swaroop, director, MSME, Nikhil Nirmal, MD, WBSIDC, Mukta Arya, district magistrate of Howrah were present at the day long synergy.

About 500 entrepreneurs from Howrah participated. In 2022, a total of 3622 statutory clearances and approvals related to land, pollution fire power, factory license, and SWID were issued.

From the platform statutory clearances, banks loans, tool kit were handed over to 40 entrepreneurs.

Through renovation was done to the Zari hub in Sankrail. A modern machine worth Rs 25 lakh has been installed for the nefevit of the zari workers. Tool kits will be provided to 159 jewellery artisans associated with Domjur jewellery cluster.

A common facility centre has come up at Ankurhati Gems and Jewellery Park. Mr Chandranath Sinha said the state government’s main thrust is now the MSME sector and it is doing well.