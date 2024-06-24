Four arrested in connection with attack on councillor’s office in Garia station area

Four individuals have been arrested by the Narendrapur police station in connection with an attack on a councillor’s office in the Garia Station area. The arrested individuals are Asit Haldar, Tukai Josh, Tarak Das, and Gopal Debnath, all residents of the Jalpol area. Their names are mentioned in the FIR.

The search for the remaining accused is ongoing. The police arrested the four after conducting raids at various locations throughout Saturday night. They will be produced at the Baruipur Sub-Divisional Court to seek their custody for questioning. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when a group of miscreants suddenly attacked councillor Pintu Debnath’s office, seriously injuring four people named Bapi Hazra, Pratap Mishra, Rajkumar, and Bappa.

All of them were admitted to a private hospital. In addition to the assault, the office’s chairs and tables were vandalized, causing significant commotion in the area.The office of the councillor, Pintu Debnath, is located near the taxi stand at Garia Station. Many people visit the office daily for various purposes. Although the councillor was not present at the time of the attack, several others were.

Advertisement

According to the allegations, a group of miscreants entered the office with sticks and bamboo rods, extensively vandalising it and assaulting several individuals. Upon receiving the news, the Narendrapur police rushed to the scene. Speaking about the incident, the councillor alleged in the media that there is an illegal settlement named Jalpol in the area, where various unlawful activities take place, controlled by a certain group. The councillor claimed that those involved in the illegal activities carried out the attack. Based on this specific complaint, the police initiated an investigation.

The search continued throughout the night, and CCTV footage was also examined, according to police sources. Following this, the four individuals were arrested. Faizel Bin Ahmed, DSP of the Baruipur police district, stated: “So far, four people have been arrested. We are investigating who else is involved. The police are conducting an investigation.” Meanwhile, investigators visited the scene today to collect samples for forensic examination.