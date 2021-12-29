Forest officials manage to trap strayed tiger

The state forest department has finally managed to trap the Royal Bengal tiger that strayed into Kultali block in South 24- Parganas and struck terror in the hearts of local villagers.

Residents of Kultali, after sleepless nights, today agreed that they can finally sleep and resume their daily life which was disrupted ever since they spotted a tiger roaming in the vegetation while its occasional roar broke the silence of the night. Kultali lies in the Sundarbans belt and the forest department believes the tiger must have reached the village in search of food.

However, ever since the tiger was spotted and the state forest department was informed, a massive search operation was launched to ensure the security of both humans and the animal. Traps were laid, net barriers were set up and crackers were burst to force the tiger out of the thick vegetation of the land but the tiger mostly managed to escape capture.

The tiger was finally caught today with the forest officials managing to knock it out with a tranquillizer dart. It was safely put in a cage and ferried to a hospital to undergo a clinical check-up. The state forest minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said that a large number of forest officials was deployed to catch the tiger, ensuring it doesn’t get killed at the hands of people.

“We were worried since it could be harmed if it is caught dragging cattle away or attacking humans. Royal Bengal tigers are ferocious beasts and hence it had to be tranquilised. We are taking it to the hospital to check for any injuries. If it is found in a healthy state, then the tiger will be released into the Sundarbans forest” he said.