Flyer nabbed for carrying bullet in luggage

An air passenger from Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal in West Burdwan on Thursday was arrested. A team from Andal police station, under the office of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), nabbed one Mukteswar Ghosh (55).

Sources informed that a resident of Hindustan Press Road area in Dhanbad, Ghosh was going to Mumbai from Andal airport. During the routine security check and frisking, guards at the airport found a spent bullet from his possession. He had been detained. Without wasting time, the airport authority informed Andal police station and handed him over to the police. He was forwarded to Durgapur sub-divisional court on Thursday and cops sought police custody of the arrested person to interrogate him.

Sources also informed, this is the second such incident of arrest of a flyer from Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in one year with unlicensed firearms or cartridges

