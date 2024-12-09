Five-year-old raped in Murshidabad, accused arrested

Another horrific incident has come to light in West Bengal, following the tragic murder of a Class 12 girl student in Sandeshkhali. A five-year-old child was allegedly abducted and raped by a young man in Ranipur village, Murshidabad. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the child was playing near their home.

The accused, a local resident, reportedly lured the child to a nearby jungle and committed the crime. The child’s family and neighbors apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police. The victim is currently undergoing medical treatment at Kandi Sub-Divisional Hospital. A friend of the child’s father recounted the horrifying incident, stating that they witnessed the accused taking the child away and subsequently found them in the jungle. The family is demanding strict punishment for the perpetrator.

Man Drowns in Ganges In a separate incident, 33-year-old Anubhav Haldar, a content writer from Barahanagar, went missing after taking a dip in the Ganges River at Sarbamangala Ghat. The incident occurred on Friday night after Haldar celebrated his birthday with friends. Despite being a strong swimmer, Haldar was swept away by the strong currents. A search operation was launched by the police and disaster management personnel, but the body has not yet been recovered.

Advertisement