Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that West Bengal is witnessing a five-pronged development with huge scope of investment and employment.

“On one side we have Silicon Valley to accommodate IT firms while on the other side Bantala Leather Complex is expanding with the state Cabinet today giving permission to 28 new units. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is developing the Ashoknagar block where it has discovered hydrocarbon reserves and Deocha- Pachami coal block is spread over 11,222 acres with coal reserves of around 2.2 billion tonnes in Birbhum. We are also constructing the state’s first deep sea port in Tajpur. Thus, Bengal is being developed from five sides. It is a fivepronged development that will lead to a lot of investment and scope of employment,” said Miss Banerjee after the Cabinet meeting in Nabanna.

Cabinet has approved allotment of 226 acre of land to refugees. Miss Banerjee said the state government has recognised all refugee colonies and the process is on to hand over the land rights. “Process is on to hand over land rights to 119 refugees and others too would receive the land documents,” she said.

Kamtapuri and Rajbanshi languages would be an additional medium of instruction in schools as demanded by the two communities. The Rajbanshis have 200 unorganised schools and they have framed the syllabus. The education department will conduct inspection and the schools will be started in phases. Similarly, Kamtapuri syllabus is being prepared after which it would be introduced soon.

Cabinet further approved a new block in Kranti while Banarhat block has already come up.