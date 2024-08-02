Firing in Gaya court: 3 absconding criminals nabbed by state police

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has arrested three criminals in the wee hours today, who were on the run after firing in Sherghati Court Complex in Gaya district of Bihar on 24 July.

Bihar Police has announced cash rewards in the name of the five absconding criminals, who have fired at one Fotu Khan, who was the prime accused, allegedly in the murder case of Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) local leader Anwar Ali Khan.

A police constable and Fotu Khan had suffered bullet injury when these five criminals fired at them from rifles. They had been admitted to the nearby government hospital after the firing.

Acting on a specific tip-off the sleuths of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate zeroed in on them at a hideout and arrested them. They have been forwarded to court today.

Sunil Kumar Choudhury, commissioner, Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) said that they will be taken on remand and Bihar Police has already been informed.

The criminals are Siraj Siddiqui alias Pali, of Buxar in Bihar, Takir khan alias Idani of Buxar, Mehedi Hasan, also of Buxar in Bihar.

Two others, still absconding are Rehan Khan and Rajnish, both locals of Gaya district. Gaya Police has also issued phone numbers for any information of the five absconding criminals and a cash reward.