Panic gripped Chandannagar hospital when a fire broke out due to short circuit, which developed in an air conditioner installed in the OT. Sources said that an operation was going to be conducted and the OT was being prepared for it.

The doctors and nurses were nearby. As soon as the AC was switched on, a short circuit developed igniting fire and smoke. A major accident and loss of life could have taken place if the short circuit and fire took place during the ongoing surgical operation.

