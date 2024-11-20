Patient jumps off from hospital terrace, dies

Patient Prakash Bayen (40), undergoing treatment at Chandannagar hospital, turned violent and then found his way to the terrace of the hospital and jumped off it. The seriously injured victim was rushed to the operation theater but did not survive.

Prakash Bayen, a resident of Mahadanga colony and a driver by profession, was rushed to Chandannagar hospital with severe stomach ailment on Friday. He responded well to the treatment and was all set to be released on Monday.

The superintendent of the hospital, Sontu Ghosh, said, “On Sunday night Prakash started behaving abnormally. He turned violent, he ran to and fro within the ward. Suddenly, he picked up a scissor from the table and started threatening patients and the sisters on duty. Suddenly, he rushed towards the stairs, adjacent to the female ward, reached the fourth floor terrace and jumped off. The security staff rushed him to the emergency department and then to the operation theater, where he soon died.”

The kin of the deceased pointed out the utter negligence and carelessness of the hospital staff on night shift.