FIR against Kalna Municipality chairman

The Archaeological Survey of India officials accompanied a security guard to Kalna police station today where a complaint of physical assault and abuse was registered against the Chairman of Kalna Municipality.

Ananda Dutta, the chairman of Kalna Municipality in East Burdwan showed an unexpected gesture by pushing the security guard of a temple, protected by the ASI in the town. A video of the incident had gone viral.

Dutta was seen attacking the guard as the latter had denied the entry of an e-cart loaded with water bottles into the restricted zone on 16 July, the day of Ulta Rath.

