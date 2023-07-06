Hours before three-tier panchayat polls, Ashrafpur, a town under the jurisdiction of the Tehatta police station in Nadia, witnessed fierce clashes between workers of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) late last night.

The clash resulted in several injuries, damage to police vehicles, and the ransacking of a few houses, prompting the police to resort to lathi charges to disperse the warring mobs.

Trouble started when campaign rallies of the CPI-M and TMC coincided in Ashrafpur. With the rallies confronting each other a quarrel ensued between the two groups which escalated into a full-blown clash.

Upon receiving reports of the confrontation, the police arrived at the scene to restore order. However, the situation intensified when the agitated mob began pelting stones at the police.

Reports indicate that at least seven persons, including Inspector-in-Charge (IC) Tapas Pal, sustained injuries during the violent confrontation. IC Pal’s injuries were described as serious, and he was immediately admitted to Tehatta Hospital for treatment. He suffered head injuries, said a police officer.

Defending his cadre, Subodh Biswas, a leader of the CPI-M, alleged, “Police had granted us permission to conduct a campaign rally, but the TMC had no such authorization. They initiated a rally with a van that reached Ashrafpur when we arrived, which eventually led to the clash following an altercation with TMC workers.”

Denying the allegations, Kallol Khan, TMC’s North District president in Nadia, stated that the TMC did not engage in any unauthorized activities. He accused the CPI-M of resorting to oppressive tactics.

Krishanu Roy, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), shed light on the incident, stating, “Two rallies confronted each other in Ashrafpur, resulting in a clash. Seven police personnel, including IC Pal of Tehatta, sustained injuries while attempting to disperse the crowd from the locality.”

The clashes between CPI-M and TMC workers have cast a shadow on the Panchayat polls in Ashrafpur, in the wake of tense political climate in the region. Authorities are expected to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of the electorate during the polling.

Investigations into the incident are likely to be conducted to determine the exact sequence of events and hold those responsible accountable.