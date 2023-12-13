Fear of tiger grips Patharpratima in S-24-Parganas

In a chilling development, fear gripped residents of South 24- Parganas after a tiger was sighted near the stone idol in Patharpratima, yesterday morning. The tiger’s pug marks were spotted around the banks of the Thakuran river in Upendranagar, a locality under the Gobardhanpur sub-division.

Local residents had initially stumbled upon the tiger’s pug marks three days ago. Since then people are afraid. Authorities from the police and forest department have launched extensive patrols in the region.

Police are cautioning residents through door-to-door visits in Gobardhanpur subdivision, emphasizing vigilance. According to forest department speculation, the tiger ventured out from the neighbouring Dhanchir jungle but later retreated. While forest workers are present in the area, precautions are being taken to avoid any potential risks. Police have also assured increased surveillance and prompt action if the tiger is spotted again.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday night, as employees of the forest department discovered tiger pug marks near the Gurdwara Chak in the Guruguniya-Bhubaneshwari gram panchayat of the Kultali block. A temporary shed has been set up in the region and a goat has been placed within the enclosure. However, the tiger has not been captured yet.

Monday morning brought the forest department employees back to the area, continuing their search for the elusive tiger. The creature was last seen crossing the river and returning to the jungle. Unfortunately, the camera recording this event malfunctioned, leaving the exact whereabouts of the tiger unknown.