Bag cats’ fight in Odisha’s tiger reserve captured on camera

A fight between two Royal Bengal Tigers (RBTs) over territorial hegemony in Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve was captured on camera, officials said on Monday.

“The fight was between two tigers on 9 November and their fighting went on for a week. The entire fight was caught on camera. As per the fighting visual of two RBTs’ video footage, it was found that one of the tigers emerged victorious to gain the territorial supremacy while the loser left the place without further retaliation, the Regional Chief Conservator of Forest and Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve,” Prakash Chand Gogineni said

“I posted a photo, along with the video of a fight, between two RBTs on “X” that has been handled by the officials to spread the good message among the people. Not only the animal lovers but also people across the country must know and it will be a positive response too,” the forest official stated on social media platform.

