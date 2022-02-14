Fear of coup is real, says BJP’s Amit Malviya after CM dissolves TMC office bearers’ committee

BJP national convener of the IT Cell Amit Malviya today said that whether chief minister Mamata Banerjee will sack ministers and run the government alone as she has marginalised the leaders, aligned with her nephew Avishek Banerjee, by dissolving their posts.

“After Abhishek Banerjee threatened to resign on the issue of one person one post, a paranoid Mamata Banerjee dissolved all party posts, constituted a “committee”, marginalising those aligned to Abhishek. What next? Sack all ministers and run the Govt alone? Fear of coup is real!” he tweeted today.

Meanwhile, he also said that even Avishek aide Saokat Molla has expressed his concern as his life could be endangered by professional killers. “Saokat Molla, notorious TMC MLA, part of Abhishek Banerjee faction, writes to OC Jibantala PS, says he could be killed by a rival group. He is heavily protected by the WB Govt. Recently, Mamata Banerjee stripped Jahangir Khan, another Abhishek aide, of his security. Expect more,” he said in his tweet.

Even supporters of Saokat Mollah took out a big procession today at Canning East and demanded heavy security for Saokat Mollah. Two times MLA also urged the superintendent of police that he is facing a life threat by some professional killers. Police already have arrested three persons suspecting they might kill Saokat.

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday dissolved the party’s national office bearers’ committee, which included her nephew Abhishek Banerjee – the national general secretary, and formed a 20- Member working committee packed with party veterans amid a growing rift between old-timers and Gen Next.