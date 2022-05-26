Farmers’ body SKM to start another nat’l protest in June: Yadav

Jai Kisan Andolan founder and national farmer leader Yogendra Yadav said today that Samyukta Kisan Morcha is all set to launch another national protest against the central government for dragging their feet on making MSP a legal guarantee.

The national leader, who was in Kolkata today, said that Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will meet on 8 June in New Delhi and decide the nature of the national protest.

Apart from the MSP Guarantee Law, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) wants enactment of state-level MSP law in West Bengal.

Yogendra Yadav of Jai Kisan Andolan (an all India farmer’s body and an integral constituent of SKM and AIKSCC) also demanded quick relief for Bengal farmers under the state’s crop insurance scheme.

“The Prime Minister has been saying MSP was, is and will be. We demand, make it a law, make it a legal guarantee. This is what the farmers from all India have been fighting for. The farmers this time will launch another fight on a national scale soon. Members of SKM will meet on 8 June in New Delhi and decide on the next course of action,” said Mr Yadav.

The kisan leader clarified that the central government has been spreading fake news that the group’s unity has disintegrated. “The present news pertains to two set of views within the Rakesh Tikait’s group. They have distanced themselves from the group. But they have not come out of kisan morcha. There is no division within the Samyukta Kisan Morcha,” he said.

Yadav further announced that he hopes that farmers from the state will take the leadership this time. “The focus will be on MSP. We do not want doles, we need prices. Problem also exists in Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and in Odisha. So, we believe the new protest path will be led by eastern India’s farmers. Last time it was Punjab, this time it will be Bengal farmers,” he said.

The SKM is demanding that barring the 23 crops for which the Centre has given assurance, the states should ensure MSP for the rest of the crops like vegetables, fruits etc.

Yadav said the Bengal farmers never took center stage earlier as farmers from Bengal never saw the issues as a possibility. “Now they see that turning into reality. Now, there is a possibility of mobilisation on the issue,” said Mr Yadav.

On the current inflation in the country, Yadav said, “This inflation is very serious. This is the worst inflation we have had in 30 years and had with us for the last 13 months, much before the Ukraine war. So, the Centre should stop lying to the people.”