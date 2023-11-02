Farewell gesture: Metro GM drives to drop driver home

Karthik Chandra Mondal had never imagined in his dreams that on the last working day before his official retirement would bring him such respect by the senior most official of the department where he served for several years as a driver. He was dropped home by the general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway, P Uday Kumar Reddy, who personally drove the car on the day of Kartik’s farewell.

Karthik Mondal had taken up driving as his career and worked as the official driver to the general manager of city Metro. Being honest to his service, even the general manager was impressed with his dedication towards work and punctuality. One aspect of his nature that made him stand out from his counterparts was the extra caution or discipline which is required while driving. The present general manager, who took over in March and had Karthik as his driver, appreciated these traits in particular.

As Karthik retired from his job yesterday, the GM decided to show respect to him on his driver’s farewell. Mr Reddy announced that he would drive the car to Karthik’s home on the latter’s last working day. Mr Reddy’s gesture of respect surprised Kartik and left him teary-eyed.

