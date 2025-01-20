Factional feud in Cooch Behar Trinamul Congress comes to the fore

As Trinamul Congress (TMC) chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prepares to visit North Bengal, internal tensions within the party in Cooch Behar have surfaced. Addressing a public meeting in Dinhata, Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia made pointed remarks against two senior leaders, Rabindranath Ghosh and Partha Pratim Roy, without naming them directly.

Mr Basunia likened them to “left-out elephants from the herd,” accusing them of engaging in anti-party activities. He warned that their actions would be reported to Mamata Banerjee and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. “We know how to tranquilize such elephants and bring them back into the herd,” he said, urging party workers to remain vigilant against internal sabotage. Rabindranath Ghosh, a former district president and Minister for North Bengal Development, currently serves as Chairman of the Cooch Behar Municipality and Uttar Banga Unnayan Parishad. Partha Pratim Roy, a former MP and district president, is now Chairman of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation.

Advertisement

According to sources, Mr Roy, who was once close to Mr Ghosh, distanced himself due to leadership differences. However, the two have recently united to challenge the current party leadership. During the meeting, Mr. Basunia accused the duo of conspiring against the party’s Lok Sabha candidate in 2024 and attempting to defame district president Abhijit De Bhowmik and Minister Udayan Guho. He alleged that their objective was to weaken TMC’s prospects in the 2026 Assembly elections. Mockingly comparing their actions to rogue elephants causing destruction, Mr. Basunia said: “If necessary, we will involve the party high command to deal with them. Villagers (party workers) must guard against their destructive politics.” He directly addressed Mr. Ghosh, saying: “While we respect your past contributions, your recent activities have been detrimental to the party. Accept the leadership of Abhijit De Bhowmik.”

Advertisement

Referring to Mr. Roy, he added: “Your prediction of my defeat in the Lok Sabha election was proven wrong. What fuels your anger now.” Mr Basunia also highlighted Mr. Ghosh’s defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections, questioning his role in undermining the party in key constituencies like Natabari and Tufanganj. When approached for a comment, Rabindranath Ghosh said: “Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia is like my younger brother. I have no comment on his statements.”