Eye check-up camp for tea workers

The Indian Tea Association (ITA), in association with Rotary International and Vision Rx Laboratory, organised a free camp for eye check-up and distribution of spectacles among people in tea garden areas in the Terai region. According to the ITA, the people who attended the camp included tea workers, who were long suffering from various eye-related problems.

According to the Secretary of the ITA, Terai Branch, Rana Dey, they have targeted to reach out to 800 workers and that they would greatly benefit from this initiative.

“In the first phase, eight tea gardens have come under the project. In the future, we are planning to organise eye check-up camps in other tea gardens under the ITA in this region,” Mr Dey said.

The first camp was held at Atal Tea Estate where three eye specialists from Vision Rx Laboratory were present today, he said. Officials associated with the tea industry, Chairman of the TBITA, SK Gupta, Sr Manager Atal Tea, Milan Laskar, another manager MK Singh from the Sannysithan TE and Mr Dey were present in the camp today.

According to Mr Dey, the next eye check up camp will be held at Mahurgong-Gulma, Marudhar, Sannysithan, Taipoo, Jayantika, Fulbari and Thanjhora tea gardens.