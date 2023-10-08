Extended Puja run for Green Line Metro

Like Blue Line, the Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to run services till extended hours in Green Line during the upcoming Durga Puja. The city Metro is to operate services till midnight in the operational stretch of the East-West Corridor to meet the increas- ing demand of Puja revellers during peak festival days.

According to Kolkata Metro Railway office, on 21, 22 and 23 October, the days when Saptami, Ashtami and Naba- mi are to be celebrated, the mass carrier would operate 72 services in Green Line from 11.55am to 12am. On the three peak days of the festive period, 36 services each in the up and down lines are to be available at a 20 minutes interval in this corridor, according to Kolkata Metro Railway. On 24 October, on the day of Dashami, the city Metro is to run 48 services, including 24 east-bound and 24 west-bound from 11.55am to 8pm. The Kolkata Metro Railway is to operate normal services from 25 October.

As informed by the office of the Kolkata Metro, no Metro services are to be available on the Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line from 21 to 24 October.

Advertisement