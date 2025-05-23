Explosives haul case: Jharkhand police confiscate property of jamuria resident

The Mihijam police station, located in the state of Jharkhand, has confiscated the house of Rahul Yadav, a resident of Jamuria under the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, in connection with a case involving the illegal transportation of explosives.

Rahul Yadav, who was the driver of a vehicle used in the illicit transport of explosives, has been absconding for the past two years following the seizure of the vehicle by Mihijam police. Today, the Mihijam police arrived in Jamuria and served a court notice announcing the confiscation of his property as part of the ongoing investigation.

In 2022, acting on a specific tip-off, Mihijam police conducted a nakabandi (roadblock) operation and intercepted a four-wheeler travelling from Rupnarayanpur under Salanpur police station in West Burdwan district. The vehicle was found to be carrying approximately seven quintals of gelatin sticks and 16 bundles of explosives.

A case (No. 64/22) was registered at Mihijam police station under Sections 414 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4 and 5 of the Indian Explosives Act of 1908. Upon spotting the police, Rahul Yadav fled the scene and has remained at large despite multiple raids conducted by the Jharkhand Police and Special Task Force (STF) at his known hideouts.