Experts finish excursion to study risks of glacial lakes

The Sikkim science and technology department has recently completed a scientific excursion to the East Rathong Glacier, which took place from 22 June to 4 July.

According to an official, this trip was conducted as part of their ongoing studies on glacier behaviour and the potential risks of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

This demonstrates the department’s commitment to addressing climate change and mitigating disaster hazards in Sikkim. The data collected from this research will be crucial in developing strategies to minimize the impact of GLOFs and utilizing science and technology for the state’s long-term sustainability, as stated by a Scientific Officer.

Advertisement

During the expedition, significant scientific findings were made while examining various glacial lakes. It was observed that Tikip La has a depth of up to 55 metres and lacks a well-defined outlet, but its water can be found downstream in the valley. Bhaley Pokhari and Rathong Lake were also thoroughly studied, with maximum depths recorded at 42 metres and 25.4 metres respectively. Both these lakes have clearly defined outlets. The team is currently working on calculating the volume of these lakes.

At Dzongri, the scientists and researchers were divided into two teams. One team, led by Dr Narpati Sharma, utilized an unmanned survey vehicle (USV) for a bathymetric study at Tikip La, Bhaley Pokhari, and Rathong Lake, making it a pioneering effort in the Indian Himalayan region.

The second team, headed by Dr R K Sharma, focused on researching the dynamics of East Rathong Glacier. This included installing stakes to monitor glacier movement and retreat, studying meltwater streams and conducting a DGPS (differential global positioning system) survey. The expedition also involved maintenance and updates to an automatic weather station at Rathong Glacier.