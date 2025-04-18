Experts discuss tech innovations, responsible AI governance

Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), University of Engineering and Management (UEM), Kolkata, organised the international conference Innovate 2025 (World AI, Automation and Technology Forum) in Davos, Switzerland on 16-18 April.

Innovate 2025 Davos forum brings together global experts to advance AI and automation research, focusing on practical applications and industry-academia collaboration. It aims to drive innovation, address ethical challenges, and promote responsible AI governance, exploring its potential to transform key sectors like healthcare, finance, and smart cities.

Prof Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti, director of IEM-UEM Group and conference patron, extended a warm welcome to the audience. He highlighted the university’s notable achievements and discussed its collaborative efforts with esteemed international organizations and universities. He stated: “The Innovate 2025 Davos Forum and conference will create a lot of opportunities and we are hopeful that IEM and UEM students will be immensely benefited by these connections for incubation of their innovation ideas for successful research projects and start-ups.”

Dr Rajashree Paul, chief executive officer, SMART Society, USA, said: ” This conference is surely a reminder that progress in innovation and technology go hand in hand.”

Dr Ivo Hajnal, professor, University of Innsbruck, Austria and the keynote speaker of Innovate 2025, quoted: ” The importance of AI and especially LLM for Applied Linguistics will undoubtedly continue to grow and complement or even replace existing methods.”

The conference witnessed participation from all over the world with an impressive acceptance ratio of 35 per cent.

Through these collaborations, students of IEM-UEM Group will have access to valuable opportunities in Europe for higher studies and internships at renowned universities.