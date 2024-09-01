Experts discuss renewable energy options

The Centre of Excellence in Renewable Energy of University of Engineering & Management, Kolkata, is delighted to announce that an invited talk on ‘energy and sustainability’ was held at campus on Friday. This event on renewable energy which was held at UEM Kolkata, is the 3rd edition of its kind and it provided a very unique platform for students, teachers, researchers, industry personnel and a wider audience to discuss problems, finding possible solutions and implementing them, thereby bridging the gap between academia and sustainability providing an excellent platform for all concerned.

Such interactions are expected to open a gamut of applications for the benefit of society at large. On the other hand, students from various streams of UEM learned about various key ideas on how to establish sustainable developments in every domain.

Prof (Dr) Biswajit Ghosh, professor of energy science, Jadavpur University was the chief guest and inaugurated the session. He discussed the evolution of renewable energy and pointed out various aspects that need to be taken care of for the relevant growth in the field for human benefit and ease of life.

