Marks obtained by a student in the last two and three years would be taken into account while preparing the marksheet of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary exams respectively and the results would be declared within July.

In case students are dissatisfied with their marksheet then they can opt for the written exam that will be conducted once the Covid situation improves and the marks obtained in that exam will be considered to be final.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education today jointly announced the evaluation system for the examinees of the class 10 and 12 board exams.

For evaluating the Madhyamik examinees, equal weightage (50:50) would be given to the marks obtained in class 9 annual exam (total marks is 100) and the internal formative assessment (total marks is 10).

“The schools have the records of the class 9 annual exam, which they have to submit to us while the internal formative assessment marks have already been sent to us. Based on the marks obtained in these two exams, the Madhyamik marksheet will be prepared. The final marks would be calculated on the basis of the marks obtained out of 100 in class 9 annual exam and the marks obtained out of 10 in the internal formative assessment. Equal importance would be given to both,” said Mr Kalyanmoy Ganguly, president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at a joint press conference today.

The Higher Secondary evaluation will be done by considering the marks obtained by the examinees in Madhyamik, class 11 annual exam and class 12 practical or project. The total marks obtained in the best of four out of seven subjects in Madhyamik 2019 will be given 40 per cent weightage. Remaining 60 per cent weightage would be given to the marks obtained in class 11 annual theoretical exam (for non-lab subject the total marks is 80 and for lab based it is 70) and class 12 project (20 marks for non-lab subject) or practical (30 marks for lab subject).

“The evaluation system has been finalised after taking opinion from experts. This process is proven to be very student-friendly,” said Ms Mohua Das, president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

The heads of schools have been asked to submit the marks of the class 11 annual exams conducted in 2020 to the council by 23 June so as to enable it to prepare the final marksheet. Similarly, the state secondary board, Rabindra Mukta Vidyalaya and Madrasa Board have been asked to submit the marksheet of the class 10 board exams by 23 June.

Mr Ganguly handed over the records of the Madhyamik exam of the Higher Secondary examinees on the occasion itself.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 7 June had cancelled this year’s Madhyamik and Higher Secondary exams, keeping in view the feedback received from people.

Over 80 per cent of the people who sent their feedback stressed that conducting board exams in schools was not a wise idea amid the Covid-19 pandemic, she had said.

“I do not want the student to go through any mental stress and their future should also not be compromised. I will ask the department to decide (on the issue of evaluation) keeping these things in mind so that the students don’t suffer,” she had told in Nabanna.

This year, there are over 12 lakh Madhyamik and 8.5 lakh Higher Secondary examinees.

The Supreme Court on Thursday approved the evaluation formula framed by CBSE and CISCE which factors in the Class 10 board result, Class 11 score and Class 12’s unit, mid-term and pre-board outcomes.