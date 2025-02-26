ER takes special measures for crowd management

The Asansol Division of Eastern Railway has taken comprehensive crowd management measures at Asansol station and other key locations to ensure the smooth and safe movement of passengers during Mahakumbh.

Recognising the increased passenger influx, the division took extra initiatives to manage crowds effectively, particularly for Mahakumbh Special trains and trains halting at Prayagraj and surrounding stations. A total of 3 pairs of special trains originated from Asansol station, while 13 pairs of trains passed through Asansol station and other stations of the division during the event.

Advertisement

To facilitate smooth operations, a large covered tent was set up in front of Asansol station to accommodate passengers and keep platforms clear before train departures. Unreserved and reserved passengers were given separate entry points to avoid congestion, while train rakes were positioned 90-120 minutes before scheduled departures for passenger convenience. A total of 50 commercial staff, including TTEs, TEs, and supervisors, were assigned to ensure efficient crowd management, supported by commercial officers who monitored the arrangements and made real-time decisions.

Advertisement

To ensure effective communication, six megaphones were deployed for immediate information dissemination, while printed posters and additional train timetables were prominently displayed at Sahyog counters and other visible areas. Frequent announcements about upcoming train schedules helped prevent overcrowding, and additional staff was deployed to support outsourced Sahyog personnel.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was stationed at entrances and platforms to regulate queues and maintain security, ensuring orderly passenger movement.

Similar arrangements were undertaken at all major stations within the division as per local requirements to accommodate the massive influx of devotees. These initiatives were taken by the Asansol Division for providing safe, comfortable, and seamless travel experiences for passengers, ensuring the highest standards of crowd management and passenger assistance during such large-scale religious events.