ER removes bottleneck at Sainthia station

In a major development aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, the Eastern Railway has removed a bottleneck at Sainthia station. According to the ER, during a 7-hour mega block yesterday, the span number two of the existing road over-bridge (ROB) over lines 4, 5, and 6 was dismantled.

This involved removing a span consisting of open web semi-through girders weighing approximately 50 MT, using a 240 MT capacity road crane and a standby crane of 220 MT. Deck slabs were removed with diamond cutting machines, core cutters, and cranes. The next mega block, scheduled on 30 June will focus on dismantling span number one over the remaining three lines in the UP direction.

Initially, the OHE (overhead equipment) at Sainthia station, erected in 2017, did not include provisions under the low-height ROB, resulting in a speed restriction of 20 KMPH. Despite subsequent modifications in 2020, trains continued to face delays. During the recent block, a new conventional OHE was installed, eliminating the need to lower pantographs under the ROB and removing speed restrictions, thus facilitating smooth train movements.

According to the ER, the removal of the operational bottleneck at Sainthia station brings several benefits to passengers. Trains can now move more efficiently, reducing travel time and improving reliability. Passengers will experience fewer delays, resulting in a more comfortable and reliable travel experience. This development underscores Eastern Railway’s commitment to enhancing railway infrastructure for better service delivery and passenger satisfaction.